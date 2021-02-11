Raphael Warnock under investigation for improper voter registration

AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Newly elected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, who won his position during the January Senate run-off races in Georgia, now faces allegations that an organization he was a part of engaged in voter registration misconduct.

The allegations came from other Democrats who voted to conduct an investigation into the alleged misconduct by the New Georgia Project. The Georgia State Election Board voted unanimously on Wednesday to look into the organization, which was founded in 2014 by left-wing activist and former gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams, over allegations that the organization ignored key deadlines.

“Warnock, a Democrat elected last month to the U.S. Senate, is named as a respondent in the case because he was listed as the CEO for the New Georgia Project at the time,” reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The organization, in its own documents, misidentified Warnock as CEO when he was board chairman.

“Representatives of the New Georgia Project hand-delivered 1,268 voter registration applications to the Gwinnett County elections office beyond the time allowed,” the AJC reported. “State election rules require voter registration organizations to submit completed applications within 10 days after they were received from the voter.”

The paper states that another case involving Abrams’ group remains open. According to the case, “contractors for the New Georgia Project forged signatures and submitted incomplete forms.”

The investigation into the Democrat-run organization follow repeated allegations by former President Donald Trump, who demanded that Republican Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger investigate claims of voter fraud.

In November, Raffensperger accused the New Georgia Project of sending voter registration applications to people living in New York City. In response, the organization’s CEO Nse Ufot has claimed that the organization didn’t mail voter registration applications to New York, and instead sent postcards to volunteers who could mail them to potential Georgia voters with information about registering to vote online.

Republican Attorney General Chris Carr is set to investigate the case and will ultimately decide to bring charges or seek fines against the New Georgia Project and/or its former chairman Raphael Warnock, or to drop the case.