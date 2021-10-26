Rapper Bryson Gray explains why 'Let's Go Brandon' song was banned

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

Several songs titled Let's Go Brandon have rocketed to the top of the U.S. hip-hop and all-genres charts, from artists Bryson Gray, Loza Alexander and Forgiato Blow.

Gray's version was banned from YouTube, generating enough buzz to catapult it to #1 (replacing Alexander's song), passing major international artists like Adele, Ed Sheeran and Drake along the way.

Bryson Gray joined me to discuss the ban, which YouTube categorized as “medical misinformation” and thus a breach of the platform's terms of service.

Joining in the interview is Breitbart contributor Jordan Dixon-Hamilton, also known by his hip-hop name Patriot J.

Dixon-Hamilton, along with Gray, had a collaboration track — Safe Space — banned by Spotify a few months ago.