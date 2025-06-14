RAW: ICE officers clash with Antifa at illegal migrant detention facility

Tensions are boiling over at the Delaney Hall ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey, where illegal immigrants are currently being held. The situation reflects a broader crisis sweeping across the United States as mass riots erupt in protest of President Donald Trump's revived immigration enforcement policies.

In cities like Seattle, Atlanta, and throughout California, protests have devolved into chaos, with vehicles set on fire, businesses looted, and public infrastructure vandalized—all this under the guise of what protesters call a "revolution."

At Delaney Hall, tensions turned violent both inside and outside the facility. Earlier this week, a riot broke out within the centre, allowing four detainees to escape. The individuals, all facing charges, including burglary, are now the subject of a nationwide manhunt. The federal government is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to their capture.

Outside, radical far-left demonstrators have staged repeated blockades of the facility. On the eve of the nationwide "No Kings" protest—expected to mobilize millions across the country—protesters clashed with ICE personnel and private employees attempting to exit Delaney Hall. Activists dragged plastic barricades into the street, blocking vehicle access and surrounding the facility.

Strikingly, no local police intervened. Despite the clear escalation, ICE staff were left without backup or crowd control support, forced to confront protesters on their own. In some instances, physical altercations occurred. Even a pizza delivery driver was reportedly blocked from reaching the building, a moment that underscored the protesters' disregard for everyday working-class people caught in the crossfire.

Critics point to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka as a key figure in the city’s apparent withdrawal from the situation. Baraka was arrested last month for trespassing after attempting to enter the ICE facility during a protest—a move many called a political stunt. Since then, Newark police have been notably absent from the scene, raising questions about whether the mayor’s political stance is interfering with public safety.

While last night's crowd was modest, the intensity was unmistakable. With mass protests set for Saturday, many fear that this could spiral into a larger national crisis. And if the U.S. border becomes increasingly porous, Canada could face the next wave, especially as deportees look north for refuge.

