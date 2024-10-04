RCMP dodges questions on Chinese 'police stations' still operating on Canadian soil

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn refused to confirm whether Chinese government “police stations” are still operating on Canadian soil during his appearance before the foreign interference inquiry. Flynn repeatedly cited an ongoing investigation as the reason for his silence.

Lawyer for Chinese Concern Group asks the RCMP why they took a politically correct approach to the Chinese police stations on Canadian soil, as opposed to treating them like the transnational organized crime scenes they are. pic.twitter.com/KRWj9m87Or — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 4, 2024

“That again falls into part of our ongoing investigation and I'm not speaking about it at this time,” Flynn told reporters.

.@rcmpgrcpolice confirms it's investigating foreign interference from multiple countries. Dept. Commissioner Mark Flynn says "active investigations" are underway, referring to overseas Chinese police stations and other "broad ranging" activities.https://t.co/vh8pFuIY5p pic.twitter.com/vCacRJdAWe — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 3, 2024

Thursday afternoon, Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force's Robin Wettlaufer explained investigations into the Chinese “police stations” were paused due to domestic byelections in 2023.

Investigations into Chinese police stations were paused due to byelections, according to SITE TF's Robin Wettlaufer.



background on terror apologist Wettlaufer: https://t.co/7RBzLiEI79 pic.twitter.com/LKnC4s8t3a — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) October 4, 2024

The RCMP has been investigating these covert Chinese-run “police stations” since 2023, with accusations that they were set up to harass and intimidate members of the Chinese Canadian community.

In June of the same year, RCMP claimed to have shut down illegal operations in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia.

CSIS knows of two instances of China forcibly repatriating dissidents from Canada. pic.twitter.com/J71O9fe5Y7 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) September 30, 2024

Despite the Chinese government's claim that these centres exist solely to assist Chinese tourists and their diaspora, Canadian intelligence suggests these facilities are tools of transnational repression for the Chinese Communist Party.