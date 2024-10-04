RCMP dodges questions on Chinese 'police stations' still operating on Canadian soil

Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn testified he was unable to speak about the matter due to an ongoing investigation by federal police.

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle
RCMP Deputy Commissioner Mark Flynn refused to confirm whether Chinese government “police stations” are still operating on Canadian soil during his appearance before the foreign interference inquiry. Flynn repeatedly cited an ongoing investigation as the reason for his silence.

“That again falls into part of our ongoing investigation and I'm not speaking about it at this time,” Flynn told reporters.

Thursday afternoon, Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force's Robin Wettlaufer explained investigations into the Chinese “police stations” were paused due to domestic byelections in 2023. 

The RCMP has been investigating these covert Chinese-run “police stations” since 2023, with accusations that they were set up to harass and intimidate members of the Chinese Canadian community.

In June of the same year, RCMP claimed to have shut down illegal operations in Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. 

Despite the Chinese government's claim that these centres exist solely to assist Chinese tourists and their diaspora, Canadian intelligence suggests these facilities are tools of transnational repression for the Chinese Communist Party.

