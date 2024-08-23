RCMP investigating after bomb threat emailed to synagogues across Canada

oasisamuel - stock.adobe.com

The RCMP say they are responding to bomb threats made across Canada targeting synagogues, which they believe are linked to similar threats made a day earlier.

The agency said they responded to the threats along with local police at synagogues, museums, malls, ports, art galleries and more, reports CTV News.

The mounties are working alongside domestic and international police to identify who may be involved in the threats. More information will be made available at a later time, they say.

"Montreal police have deployed in some of those synagogues. And they basically went there to ensure that there was no suspicious packages or suspicious activities. So far, they found nothing," RCMP Sgt. Charles Poirier said to the CBC.

"It's the exact same thing that occurred in the rest of the country."

The RCMP’s Intergrated National Security Enforcement Team in Montreal is leading the investigation into tracking the sender’s IP address.

The incident comes after more than 100 synagogues and Jewish organizations across Canada received similar bomb threats.

Law enforcement is also engaging with faith-based leaders to ensure they have the information and support they need. We want to reassure the public that the safety and security of Canadians is our top priority. — RCMP (@rcmpgrcpolice) August 21, 2024

Jewish organizations in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Ottawa were all targeted.

Police said that there was no imminent physical threat of violence.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on the threats on Wednesday, saying that he was “disgusted” by the “blatant antisemitism.”