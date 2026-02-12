RCMP, media, government all lying about horrific B.C. shooting: Ezra Levant

An 18-year-old transgender gunman opened fire, killing nine, including family members, wounding more than two dozen others, and leaving a young child in critical condition. The attacker ultimately took his own life. It is a horrific crime, one that will leave permanent scars on the small community of Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.

But alongside the sorrow, another controversy has erupted. Not about the scale of the violence, but about the language authorities used to describe the killer.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at two strange actions from the RCMP: first, describing the shooter as a “female in a dress” and then later describing him as a “gunperson.”

In reality, Jesse Van Rootselaar, also known as Jesse Strang, was a male-to-female transgender. He began transitioning genders at the age of 12, eventually dropping out of school at 14.

“They just keep lying, even now, and lying about such a basic fact it becomes unbearable, and forces one to ask: what else are they lying about,” Ezra said. “Everyone knows it's a lie; so why are they doing it?”

The authorities' public alert might have even put others in danger, he added.

But the media is also in on the lie, carefully crafting stories to avoid the transgender issue — “and they think you are stupid enough to believe that” Ezra said.

“Transgenderism is a protected class,” he continued. “Anything as horrific as a mass murder must not be attributed to transgenderism or a trans person.”

Who could talk with such vague, unhelpful language during a massacre, Ezra wondered.

“The Canadian government would. The Canadian police would. The Canadian media would, that's who. And if you don't lie about it too, well you're just a transphobe.”