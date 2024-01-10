REACTIONS: Ezra Levant and David Menzies break down Monday's shocking RCMP arrest
Rebel News Commander Ezra Levant sits down with reporter David Menzies to discuss Monday's shocking arrest.
Ezra Levant analyzes the forceful arrest of reporter David Menzies in Richmond Hill, Ontario, on Monday. Menzies was merely attempting to pose a few questions to Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland when a plain-clothes police officer appeared to impede his path, ultimately arresting him on charges of "assault."
The video capturing the incident has already garnered over 13 million views on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).
Here are some key moments during our Special Livestream yesterday:
'They bring coffee to Hamas protesters, but arrest you': Ezra Levant comments on David's arrest
Former journalist Chrystia Freeland doesn't care about press freedom
Ezra Levant: 'We're suing those cops for what they did'
