Rebel billboard truck exposes Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks on 'Global Day of Rage'

Last Tuesday was Global Day of Rage, a.k.a., Global Day of Jihad. This is the day the Hamasholes would like to see people demonstrate, vandalize, act violently, and even kill (especially Jews and allies of Israel) if possible.

As “special occasions” go, this one is very much lacking in spirit and empathy. Which is to say, we don’t think Hallmark manufactures Global Day of Rage cards, but surely hope abounds amongst the junior jihadi set…

In any event, we thought this would be a perfect time to bring our jumbotron-equipped truck to the riding of York Centre, whose Liberal MP, Ya’ara Saks, is running for re-election. The message was simple and straightforward: on April 28, fire Saks.

And the question arises: does Saks celebrate Global Day of Rage?

It’s a valid query. This Canadian-Israeli Jew recently flew off to the Middle East to get cozy with Mahmoud Abbas. Abbas runs a pay-for-slay operation. Kill a Jew or an Israeli and get a paycheck; if you die doing so, the next of kin get the cash.

What a guy!

In the West Bank, we met with President Abbas to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the future governance of the Palestinian Authority and the work to advance towards a two-state solution.@YaaraSaks pic.twitter.com/MJzwUIljcO — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) March 14, 2024

But what the hell was Saks thinking? And why was she on that trip? Saks was not and is not the Prime Minister, nor is she the Minister of Foreign Affairs. She had no business being there – unless it was all about scoring a freebie trip (at taxpayer expense, of course…)

Of note, we began our mission by going to the plaza situated at Bathurst and Sheppard. For months, the “River-to-the-Sea” crowd has shown up at this intersection every Sunday morning to chant genocide, display swastikas, and cosplay as Sinwar, the October 7th mastermind.

Oddly, a man in a parked black Jeep kept honking his horn as we filmed. Obviously, he is no fan of Rebel News. But is he also perhaps a fan of Ya’ara Saks?

If so, it looks like he did not get the memo: Saks stated three years ago that blasting a car horn twice is an “acronym” for “heil Hitler.” (Seriously – she really did say that.)

When we asked why he was making such a sonic nuisance of himself, he said he was exercising his right to “free speech.”

Fair enough. But does he not realize that Saks is a censorious thug? She tried (and failed) to get law enforcement to cancel our Rebel New Live event celebrating free speech last May. (We’re suing her for that by the way. Can’t wait for our day in court!)

But back to Jeep Jerk: could it be that this individual is indeed a Nazi sympathizer? If so, we wish him a happy Global Day of Rage. (Well, not really…)