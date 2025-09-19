Rebel News celebrates its 10th birthday!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra celebrated Rebel News' 10th birthday. We're celebrating our milestone, even if a little belatedly. While we officially turned ten earlier this year, the party is happening now!

Our story began with the closure of Sun News Network, a legitimate TV station backed by Quebecer, a major media company. It was a miracle that a separatist billionaire like Pierre Karl Péladeau supported an English-speaking, pro-Western, pro-freedom, pro-conservative news station and hired me, for heaven's sake!

When the CRTC, Canada's government TV regulator, shut us down, Stephen Harper, then prime minister, refused to intervene. I believe this was a major mistake that contributed to his 2015 election loss and Canada's current leftist leanings.

Had Harper simply ensured a level playing field, Sun News would likely be the biggest news channel in Canada today, much like Fox News in the U.S.

When Sun News folded, I invited my team to my living room, and we shot our first YouTube video, deciding to try our luck there. We knew we wouldn't be in my living room forever (my wife would have kicked us out!), but it was a start.

Ten and a half years later, it's been quite an adventure.

Our specialty is "on the scene" video, but another core "Rebel" characteristic is activism. Sometimes, seeing an injustice isn't enough; you have to act. We've done this during the pandemic, helping people morally and practically, and assisting truckers.

Rebel News boosted "The Democracy Fund," a charity that has taken on 3,000 cases of ordinary people facing ArriveCan fines and other issues. More recently, we supported the Amish in Ontario, who were fined and had liens put on their farms for not using the pandemic app.

We also took the lead in crowdfunding Tommy Robinson's legal defense for years, a role Elon Musk has now thankfully taken on.

As for the future, it's unpredictable. "Men can plan, but God laughs." No one foresaw the pandemic, which dramatically changed our company.

Our greatest battle ahead will be censorship. Mark Carney, in particular, presents a terrifying new force for censorship, and his desire to prove himself anti-American could lead him to censor U.S. social media platforms.

In Canada, censorship and "thought crimes" are always in fashion.