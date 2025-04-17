Rebel News journalists recap first election debate

Ezra Levant and a team of Rebel News journalists were on the scene in Montreal covering last night's French-language federal leaders' debate.

Sheila Gunn Reid, Drea Humphrey, Alexa Lavoie, and David Menzies were all able to pose questions to the leaders following the debate, angering members of the mainstream media.

While Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre answered Sheila's questions, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh refused to answer a question from Drea about the shocking rise of anti-Christian violence and church burnings across Canada.

Singh said he wouldn't be answering questions from Rebel News because it's an organization that spreads 'disinformation' and 'misinformation.'

Rebel News journalist @DreaHumphrey asks NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh about the blatant Christophobia unfolding in Canada, as over 200 churches have been burned following unproven claims of mass graves at residential schools. Singh refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/tVptn2kmwi — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 17, 2025

Ezra condemned Singh's lacklustre response to Drea's legitimate question about violence targeting churches. He also criticized members of the mainstream media for heckling and jeering Drea following her question to the NDP leader.

"It was quite something to see a room of low-testosterone, vegan, white, male feminists heckle & jeer the lone woman of colour for 'not knowing her place,'" the Rebel News boss wrote in a post on X.

Following the debate, Rosemary Barton of the CBC appeared to condemn the Leaders' Debates Commission for allowing independent journalists, including from the outlet True North, to pose questions to the party leaders.

Barton explained that the commission is responsible for allowing "these people" to ask "these kinds of questions."

The federal party leaders are set to return to Maison de Radio-Canada in Montreal for tonight's English-language debate scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.