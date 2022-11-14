Rebel reporter Avi Yemini debates global influencer Nas Daily
Global elites are bad and it isn't a conspiracy theory
Following an encounter outside the World Economic Forum's annual gathering of global elites, Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini challenged popular YouTube content creator Nuseir Yassin, known online as Nas Daily, to a debate.
The topic 'Are Global Elites Bad' was sparked by Avi's criticism of Nas' support of global oligarchs who fly in on the Swiss mountain town of Davos each year to outline an agenda for the world's population that subverts the democratic process of nation's around the world.
In this video, Nas and his team edited their final version of the debate which was published on the Nas Debates channel.
Stay tuned to NasDebates.com over the coming days as we release parts of the debate that didn't make the final cut in Nas Daily's video.
