🔴Poilievre proposes Castle Law, Canadian economy shrinks, Quebec public prayer ban | Rebel Roundtable

Guests: Kirk Lubimov, political commentator, and Daniel Fritter, publisher of Calibre Magazine.

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre proposing a Castle Law style amendment to the Criminal Code, which would give Canadians a significantly stronger — and clearer — right to self-defence in their own homes.

Plus, amid trade turmoil with the United States and China, Canada's economy has shrunk.

And finally, following contentious prayers held on city streets, Quebec has moved to ban all public prayers in the province.

