🔴 Ezra at Poilievre's rally, Carney's links to China, Libs target legal gun owners | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Show Notes

Today, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant makes a special appearance, joining our hosts to discuss his visit to Pierre Poilievre's campaign rally in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday, where the ForCanada billboard truck caused a stir with security.

Plus, the Globe and Mail has caught Mark Carney in a lie about his meeting with a group tied to the Chinese Communist Party.

And finally, the Liberals continue to take aim at law-abiding firearms owners with more talk tightening restrictions on firearms while claiming to "respect" legal gun owners' rights.

