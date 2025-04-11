🔴 Libs push more censorship, Carney's ties to 'largest tax scam', CCP influence in BC | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

Today, we're looking at the Liberals latest push for online censorship, with Mark Carney taking a heckler's interruption during his speech in Hamilton as an opportunity to call for rules and restrictions on online speech.

Plus, the Liberal leader was called out by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for being connected to a Cayman Islands tax haven in what former U.S. President Barack Obama once called the "largest tax scam in the world."

And finally, a new report from independent journalist Sam Cooper looks at research from the Chinese diaspora community showing how pro-Beijing entities have made deep connections into the British Columbia government. Popular Canadian YouTuber Jasper Sun, better known as Mistersunshinebaby, joins the show to discuss the issue.

