🔴 Poilievre on Canada's 'dangerous future', Singh dodges again, China targets Tory | Rebel Roundup

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments on a report from Policy Horizons Canada, which warns of a dire future for the nation should it continue on its current trajectory.

Plus, Rebel News caught up with Jagmeet Singh again in British Columbia where the NDP leader yet again refused to answer any questions from Kat Kanada.

And finally, the Chinese Communist Party is continuing to take aim at Conservatives, with candidate Joe Tay apparently in the authoritarian regime's sights as it appears to be, once again, interfering in Canada's elections.

