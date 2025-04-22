🔴 Poilievre on Canada's 'dangerous future', Singh dodges again, China targets Tory | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments on a report from Policy Horizons Canada, which warns of a dire future for the nation should it continue on its current trajectory.
Plus, Rebel News caught up with Jagmeet Singh again in British Columbia where the NDP leader yet again refused to answer any questions from Kat Kanada.
And finally, the Chinese Communist Party is continuing to take aim at Conservatives, with candidate Joe Tay apparently in the authoritarian regime's sights as it appears to be, once again, interfering in Canada's elections.
S M commented 2025-04-22 13:30:47 -0400 Flag“Dodge the Question and Meet Singh”
New NDP campaign slogan, when you watch the Liberals and the NDP it is like they are scripted to fail, and if you buy into their psychopathic conduct you get to ride the buss all the way to Hell with them.