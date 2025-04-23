🔴 Poll skepticism, Brantford boomer drama, Peterson talks Rebel with Rogan | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at growing skepticism around polling data as we enter the final stretch of the election campaign. The divide over the data appears to be the strongest on the Conservative side, with many saying they have a lack of trust in the media's portrayal of party leaders.
Plus, drama continues to swirl around the viral “Brantford Boomer”, who was infamously snapped by independent journalist Caryma Sa'd flipping a double bird to the reporter's camera at a Liberal rally. Now, a brewery formerly linked to the individual is disavowing the man.
And finally, Jordan Peterson made an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, where he touched on how the Canadian establishment's fear of Rebel News led to the fiasco that ultimately cancelled media scrum following the English-language leaders' debate.
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
