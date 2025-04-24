🔴 Poilievre on Liberal censorship, Auto tariffs could rise, Border chaos & gun crime | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre weighing in on the Liberals' online censorship efforts, and how this removal of information acts to shield a great deal of the damage done to the country by the disastrous Liberal regime.

Plus, U.S. President Donald Trump is warning that tariffs on automotives made in Canada could see another rise.

And finally, Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie spoke with a Conservative candidate who served in the Canada Border Services Agency, and who is warning about how the Liberals' policies are bringing chaos to the border and fuelling gun crime on Canadian streets.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Tamara and Alexa will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!