🔴 CBC manufactures on-air assault, Poilievre tells off heckler, BC imam preaches jihad | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)!

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the CBC's lame attempt to manufacture an “assault” live on air in an attempt to demonize right-wing Canadians.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre was heckled at a rally, promptly responding to the disruption and quickly dismissing the troublemaker — a contrast to the awkward way in which Liberal Leader Mark Carney has handled similar situations.

And finally, an imam in British Columbia is glorifying jihad and martyrdom among child soldiers attacking Israel as the war in Gaza continues.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!