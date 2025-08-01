🔴 No trade deal for Carney, Christian cancelled in BC Bible Belt, Liberal bail reform | Rebel Roundtable

Subhead:David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by independent journalists Chris Dacey and Élie Cantin-Nantel to discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.#

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney failing to reach a trade agreement with the United States as President Donald Trump's August 1 deadline has come and gone, meaning the country will now face significant tariffs on goods not covered by the existing USMCA trade deal.

Plus, American pastor and musician Sean Feucht has been cancelled in Canada yet again — this time from his upcoming show in Abbotsford, B.C., which is considered to be the province's “Bible Belt”.

And finally, the Liberals' bail reform is seeing dangerous offenders, including murderers, being released back onto the streets.

