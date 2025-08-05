🔴 Poilievre on unifying Canada, Carney on gender ideology, Jews banned from Pride | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
GUEST: Grant Abraham from the United Party of Canada, who is challenging Poilievre in the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection, joins the show.
Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre responding to a question about why Alberta should remain in Canada, as the Conservative leader pitched a message of national unity amid talks of an independence referendum in the province.
Plus, Mark Carney was pressed about his daughter attending the now discredited Tavistock gender clinic in the United Kingdom as the prime minister attended the Vancouver Pride parade.
And finally, speaking of Pride — Jewish groups in Montreal were banned from taking part in the city's Pride parade, only for the celebration to be disrupted by anti-Israel activists.
