🔴 Poilievre on unifying Canada, Carney on gender ideology, Jews banned from Pride | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

GUEST: Grant Abraham from the United Party of Canada, who is challenging Poilievre in the Battle River-Crowfoot byelection, joins the show.

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre responding to a question about why Alberta should remain in Canada, as the Conservative leader pitched a message of national unity amid talks of an independence referendum in the province.

Plus, Mark Carney was pressed about his daughter attending the now discredited Tavistock gender clinic in the United Kingdom as the prime minister attended the Vancouver Pride parade.

And finally, speaking of Pride — Jewish groups in Montreal were banned from taking part in the city's Pride parade, only for the celebration to be disrupted by anti-Israel activists.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube