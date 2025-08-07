🔴 Poilievre on Alberta's wealth, Nova Scotia snitch line, Mass immigration continues | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre's comments about Alberta independence and how the province, despite a growing independence movement, can create wealth across the whole of Canada.

Plus, with a climate lockdown essentially underway in Nova Scotia, the province is opening up a snitch line for residents to give tips to the authorities for individuals violating the ban on hiking, camping and fishing.

And finally, despite pledging to slow down mass immigration, the Liberals have gone quiet when it comes to publishing new data, an issue highlighted by Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner.

