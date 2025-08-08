🔴 Poilievre wants 'net negative' migration, Lawyers rip hiking ban, 40K jobs lost | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call for Canada to have net negative migration numbers after new arrivals to the country increased starting in 2022.

Plus, constitutional lawyers are ripping Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston's decision to ban hiking, camping and fishing in the Atlantic province over wildfire concerns.

And finally, Canada suffered a shocking loss of 40,000 jobs in the month of July — could more economic trouble be headed our way if a trade deal with the U.S. can't be reached?

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube