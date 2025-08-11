🔴 Montreal Pride drama, Jewish father attacked, Atlantic Canada climate lockdown grows | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the fallout from Montreal's Pride parade after drama engulfed the festivities over the exclusion — and then inclusion — of Jewish groups in the annual march.

Plus, a suspect was questioned and quickly released following an attack on a Jewish father in the city, raising concerns over safety as antisemitic attacks continue,

And finally, New Brunswick is joining Nova Scotia in what's being called a climate lockdown, as Newfoundland and Labrador also enact stiff penalties for those breaking wildfire safety rules.

