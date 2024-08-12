Rebel Roundup | Hamas protest in Ottawa, Montreal Pride is weird, Olympics can't define gender
David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup!
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at a pro-Hamas rally that took over Parliament Hill on the weekend, where virulent antisemitic signs and chants were heard yet again.
Plus, Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie was in Montreal covering the city's Pride parade this weekend — and it was a little weird, to say the least.
And finally, the International Olympics Committee has addressed the gender controversy in boxing, which saw the IOC president suggest chromosomes no longer are what determines men and women.
By Rebel News
