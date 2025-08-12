🔴 Atlantic lockdown rages on, China's latest trade attack, "Transphobic" clampdowns | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at comments from Premier Susan Holt, who said residents in the Atlantic provice should be doing rain dances or praying for a downpour — because otherwise, restrictions on public land will continue to remain in place.

Plus, China is continuing to escalate trade tensions with Canada as the Communist regime has placed a near 76% duty on canola imports.

And finally, while female athletes are being silenced over their fears of sharing dorms with male athletes, Hamilton Mayor Andrea Howarth decried a billboard opposing gender transitions for minors in the city.

