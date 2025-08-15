🔴 Trump tells Canada what to do, US targets Cdn censors, Boomers want less migration| Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Trump's comments about how the U.S. tells both Canada and Mexico 'what to do' when it comes to border security.

Plus, the U.S. State Department is taking aim at Canada's Online News Act, criticizing the legislation for being an Orwellian censorship on press freedom.

And finally, a new poll has found that older Canadians are hoping to see immigration levels lowered by the federal government.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube