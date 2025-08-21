🔴 BC MLA takes on Hamas backer, Ford on 'slowing' immigration, Poilievre targets crime | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at OneBC Leader Dallas Brodie's launch of a private prosecution against Charlotte Kates, the international coordinator for Samidoun, a group that has been designated as a terrorist entity by the Canadian government.

Plus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighed in on the country's sky-high immigration levels, calling for a slow down on new arrivals as residents struggle with the cost of living and declining public services.

And finally, the Conservatives appear set to target crime and chaos on Canadian streets following a Wednesday announcement from Pierre Poilievre as MPs prepare to return to the House of Commons in September.

