🔴 Cdn troops in Ukraine? Poilievre backs self-defence, Hamas thugs cancel Ottawa Pride | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney suggesting Canadian troops could be deployed to Ukraine as part of a security guarantee against Russian aggression.
Plus, with a home invasion in Lindsay, Ont., bringing Canadians' attention to the country's self-defence laws, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said his party will push for stronger, clearer laws on the issue.
And finally, Ottawa's Pride parade was cancelled after it was halted by pro-Hamas protesters who blocked the road and demanded to negotiate with the group's organizers.
