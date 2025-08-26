🔴 Carney's flawed LNG deal, Libs keep mass immigration, Poilievre's plan to fix it | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, where he announced a new trade agreement between the two nations — while Canada lacks the infrastructure to deliver critical minerals to the European nation.

Plus, despite pledging to curb mass immigration to Canada, the numbers show the Liberals appear to be keeping the taps on as more temporary foreign workers are entering the country.

And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has come out swinging on the immigration, pushing for a reduction in new arrivals to Canada as youth unemployment hits its highest point in a generation.

