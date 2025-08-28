🔴 Poilievre backs Castle Law, Mass immigration continues, Crime surge in Toronto | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is speaking out in favour of stronger self-defence laws after a Lindsay, Ont. man was charged after he defended himself from an intruder who broke into his home at 3:00 a.m.

Plus, Finance Canada reportedly warned of 'unprecedented population growth' due to mass immigration policies in a briefing note last year. The note, obtained by Juno News, asserted that a surge in temporary foreign workers is leading to an unsustainable population boom.

And finally, crime is continuing unchecked in the Greater Toronto Area, with two men charged and another being sought by Peel Police after the attempted kidnapping of two teenaged girls. Toronto police also recently announced they are seeking four suspects wanted in connection with distraction thefts targeting the elderly.

