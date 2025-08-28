🔴 Poilievre backs Castle Law, Mass immigration continues, Crime surge in Toronto | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is speaking out in favour of stronger self-defence laws after a Lindsay, Ont. man was charged after he defended himself from an intruder who broke into his home at 3:00 a.m.
Plus, Finance Canada reportedly warned of 'unprecedented population growth' due to mass immigration policies in a briefing note last year. The note, obtained by Juno News, asserted that a surge in temporary foreign workers is leading to an unsustainable population boom.
And finally, crime is continuing unchecked in the Greater Toronto Area, with two men charged and another being sought by Peel Police after the attempted kidnapping of two teenaged girls. Toronto police also recently announced they are seeking four suspects wanted in connection with distraction thefts targeting the elderly.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and David will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live