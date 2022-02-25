Debriefing abuse of Ottawa protesters, from trampling to vandalism

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen – and the rest of you – in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Surely one of the most disgraceful events last weekend in Ottawa is what happened to my colleague, Alexa Lavoie. Alexa was shot point blank by some trigger-happy thug wearing a law enforcement uniform. Thankfully the projectile was a tear gas canister as opposed to a bullet — otherwise I fear that we’d be having a different conversation today. Alexa will join me to discuss what happened last Saturday.

Also joining me will be ace videographer Lincoln Jay, who was stationed in Ottawa for almost an entire month. I’ll get Lincoln’s take on the awful takedown of peaceful protesters last weekend — including the completely unnecessary use of the Toronto Police Mounted Unit which only ended up trampling people.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about Jim Zero Zinger, a trucker from Medicine Hat, Alberta, who had his rig — legally parked on private property, mind you — vandalized by the Antifa types and then basically stolen by the police.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...