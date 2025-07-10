🔴 'Foreigners' stare at pool, Violent far-left protester, Trump defends women's sports | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at a viral incident that has seen alleged foreigners gathering to gawk at swimmers in a Quebec public pool.

Plus, violent far-left protester Deana Sherif, a regular attendee of protests, has been found guilty of using a noise device. Independent journalist Caryma Sa'd joins the show to discuss her encounters with Sherif and her subsequent conviction.

And finally, south of the border, President Trump is taking on California as he continues to fight to keep women's sports female.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Tamara and Alexa will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube