🔴 Trump threatens Canada with 35% tariffs, Carney and Eby push back, RCMP budget cuts | Rebel Roundup
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at President Trump's latest threat to Canada, sending a letter warning of 35% tariffs goods that are non-compliant with the existing USMCA trade deal.
Plus, we'll look at Prime Minister Mark Carney and B.C. Premier David Eby's response to the latest tariff threat and what might come next in negotiations.
And finally, a leaked email from the RCMP shows the federal police force could be facing budget cuts amid rising crime across Canada.
Paul Scofield commented 2025-07-11 14:19:52 -0400 FlagThe unpronounceable sign “cringe” video at the end was superb!