🔴 Trump threatens Canada with 35% tariffs, Carney and Eby push back, RCMP budget cuts | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel Livestreams
  |   July 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at President Trump's latest threat to Canada, sending a letter warning of 35% tariffs goods that are non-compliant with the existing USMCA trade deal.

Plus, we'll look at Prime Minister Mark Carney and B.C. Premier David Eby's response to the latest tariff threat and what might come next in negotiations.

And finally, a leaked email from the RCMP shows the federal police force could be facing budget cuts amid rising crime across Canada.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions. 

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Rebel Livestreams

Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Paul Scofield
    commented 2025-07-11 14:19:52 -0400 Flag
    The unpronounceable sign “cringe” video at the end was superb!