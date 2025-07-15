🔴 Poilievre rips Carney's finances, Trade deal with tariffs, Minister's terror ties | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre's address to the media, which saw the Conservative leader blast Mark Carney following disclosure that showed the prime minister had more than 100 conflicts of interest due to his business connections.
Plus, another signature Carney campaign promise is in trouble as the PM acknowledged any new trade deal with the U.S. is likely to include tariffs.
And finally, new information about Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is revealing the minister responsible for dealing with terrorism in Canada has had close ties to those accused of being part Tamil-affiliated terror groups.
