🔴 Convoy organizers face 8 years, Teen killer in custody, US wants full market access | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Crown prosecutors seeking seven- or eight-year jail terms Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber following the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.

Plus, in sharp contrast to the stiff sentence facing the protesters, a 14-year-old boy in Toronto has been detained in custody following the unprovoked killing of a 71-year-old woman.

And finally, as part of trade negotiations, the U.S. is seeking full access to Canada's market. Could supply management and the dairy cartel finally be dismantled as part of a new trade deal?

