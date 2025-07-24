🔴 Convoy sentencing continues, Asylum seeker work permits, Premiers back ostrich farm | Rebel Roundup
Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the sentencing of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, which is entering its second day in Ottawa, as both Lich and Barber face severe sentences of seven and eight years, respectively.
Plus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is looking for the federal government to give provinces the ability to issue work permits to asylum seekers.
And finally, Ford, alongside Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, and even B.C. Premier David Eby are backing Universal Ostrich Farms in its fight against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's effort to cull 400 ostriches that recovered from avian flu earlier this year.
