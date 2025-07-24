🔴 Convoy sentencing continues, Asylum seeker work permits, Premiers back ostrich farm | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the sentencing of Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, which is entering its second day in Ottawa, as both Lich and Barber face severe sentences of seven and eight years, respectively.

Plus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford is looking for the federal government to give provinces the ability to issue work permits to asylum seekers.

And finally, Ford, alongside Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, and even B.C. Premier David Eby are backing Universal Ostrich Farms in its fight against the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's effort to cull 400 ostriches that recovered from avian flu earlier this year.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Tamara and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube