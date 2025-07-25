🔴 Cancel mob targets Christian rockstar, Crime keeps rising, 60K public job cuts | Rebel Roundtable

David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, Alexa Lavoie and Tracey Wilson are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the cancel culture mob coming for Christian rocker Sean Feucht after the artist had six venues pull his shows. But, as the saying goes, the show must go on — and Feucht is finding support as fans flock to his performances at new venues.

Plus, stories of horrific violence from across the country keep making headlines as Canada's crime wave continues.

And finally, despite public sector employees strongly opposing cuts from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre during April's election, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is expected to trim 60,000 jobs from the public service.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube