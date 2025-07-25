🔴 Cancel mob targets Christian rockstar, Crime keeps rising, 60K public job cuts | Rebel Roundtable
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by guests Alexa Lavoie and the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights' Tracey Wilson to discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, Alexa Lavoie and Tracey Wilson are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the cancel culture mob coming for Christian rocker Sean Feucht after the artist had six venues pull his shows. But, as the saying goes, the show must go on — and Feucht is finding support as fans flock to his performances at new venues.
Plus, stories of horrific violence from across the country keep making headlines as Canada's crime wave continues.
And finally, despite public sector employees strongly opposing cuts from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre during April's election, Prime Minister Mark Carney's government is expected to trim 60,000 jobs from the public service.
COMMENTS
Ruth Bard commented 2025-07-25 23:16:39 -0400If France declares a “Palestinian state” (but can they define it geographically?) maybe the “Palestinians” will go live in friendly France, and we can all heave a deep sigh of relief.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-25 19:38:31 -0400Managers aren’t being cut, are they? It’s always the lowest employees who get sacked.
Shannon Brault commented 2025-07-25 16:45:33 -0400Vincent Lee didn’t just behead someone. He ATE him, too.
