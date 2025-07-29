🔴 Byelection ballot drama, Ford flips on jobs for asylum seekers, Pipeline problems | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the ongoing drama over ballots in the byelection for Battle River—Crowfoot, where Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is looking to secure a seat so he can return to the House of Commons, after Elections Canada announced voters would be submitting write-in ballots after activists submitted an enormous list of candidates.

Plus, Ontario Premier Doug Ford has flip-flopped on his previous statement about granting work permits to asylum seekers as the country struggles with unemployment, especially among young people.

And finally, while some premiers have signed agreements on potential pipeline projects, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew remains a holdout despite previous statements supporting national unity projects.

