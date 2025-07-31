🔴 Canada to recognize Palestine, US trade deadline looms, Charter-protected bike lanes | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's declaration that Canada will recognize a Palestinian state this September — pending conditions — following on the heels of similar announcements from France and the United Kingdom.

Plus, President Trump's August 1 deadline for trade deals is just hours away. With the U.S. making deals with many other countries, Carney suggested there was a possibility negotiations with the Americans would extend beyond the deadline, meaning Canada may face steep tariffs.

And finally, a judge in Ontario blocked Premier Doug Ford's plan to remove bike lanes in Toronto, arguing the lanes were protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

