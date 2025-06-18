🔴 Carney says US deal is close, CUPE rallies for Iran, Liberal MP calls out his party | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Canada and the United States getting close to reaching a trade agreement, with Prime Minister Mark Carney telling reporters at the G7 summit in Alberta that he anticipates a deal with President Donald Trump sometime in the next 30 days.

Plus, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is supporting a "Hands off Iran" rally outside of the U.S. consulate in Toronto this weekend.

And finally, Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, left out of Carney's cabinet, scrutinized his own party in the House of Commons.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube