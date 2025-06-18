🔴 Carney says US deal is close, CUPE rallies for Iran, Liberal MP calls out his party | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

  June 18, 2025

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Canada and the United States getting close to reaching a trade agreement, with Prime Minister Mark Carney telling reporters at the G7 summit in Alberta that he anticipates a deal with President Donald Trump sometime in the next 30 days.

Plus, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is supporting a "Hands off Iran" rally outside of the U.S. consulate in Toronto this weekend.

And finally, Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith, left out of Carney's cabinet, scrutinized his own party in the House of Commons.

