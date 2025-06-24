🔴 Carney's 'new world order', Smith launches Alberta Next panel, Trump the peacemaker | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney declaring that the “rules-based global order is under threat” as he called to “build a new one with purpose and partnership” during a meeting with leaders of the European Union.

Plus, Premier Danielle Smith is launching the Alberta Next panel today, continuing her push back against federal overreach into provincial matters. Smith's previous remarks suggest she will chair the panel, which is expected to tour Alberta to hear concerns and suggestions from residents regarding the province's relationship with Ottawa, including the issue of separatism.

And finally, has peace been reached between Israel and Iran? President Donald Trump has been pushing both parties to come to the negotiating table following a U.S. stealth-bombing strike on Iranian nuclear sites. So far, in the early hours of the deal, Trump's peace agreement seems to be holding — but will it last?

