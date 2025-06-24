🔴 Carney's 'new world order', Smith launches Alberta Next panel, Trump the peacemaker | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney declaring that the “rules-based global order is under threat” as he called to “build a new one with purpose and partnership” during a meeting with leaders of the European Union.
Plus, Premier Danielle Smith is launching the Alberta Next panel today, continuing her push back against federal overreach into provincial matters. Smith's previous remarks suggest she will chair the panel, which is expected to tour Alberta to hear concerns and suggestions from residents regarding the province's relationship with Ottawa, including the issue of separatism.
And finally, has peace been reached between Israel and Iran? President Donald Trump has been pushing both parties to come to the negotiating table following a U.S. stealth-bombing strike on Iranian nuclear sites. So far, in the early hours of the deal, Trump's peace agreement seems to be holding — but will it last?
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Sheila and Lise will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live