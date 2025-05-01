🔴 Google pays Cdn media, Ford rips 'broken' bail system, Liz May wants to be Speaker | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at news that Google has dished out $22.2 million to over 100 different Canadian media outlets following the rollout of the Online News Act, with top recipients including Postmedia, the Globe and Mail, Metroland Media Group, La Presse, Coopérative nationale de l’information indépendante, Black Press Group and The Canadian Press, according to The Canadian Journalism Collective.

Plus, Premier Doug Ford took aim at the federal Liberals over failed efforts at bail reform, pledging to take a stronger stance on crime in Ontario and calling out judges for acting like activists.

And finally, with the balance of power in the House of Commons teetering towards a Liberal majority, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May is campaigning to become the Speaker of the House.

