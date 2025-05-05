🔴 Trump to meet Carney, Albertans identify as 'Alberta First', Canada falls in freedom | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's expected first in-person meeting with President Donald Trump, following the U.S. leader's continued comments about making Canada the 51st state during an interview with NBC's Meet The Press this past weekend.
Plus, one in four Albertans identify themselves as Albertan first and Canadian second, according to a new poll. Will another Liberal victory drive even more Albertans to see themselves as Alberta firsters?
And finally, Canada has experienced another decline in its freedom rankings, this time for press freedom — something that isn't likely to come as a surprise to regular Rebel News viewers, given the way the government treats independent press outlets.
