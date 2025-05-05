🔴 Trump to meet Carney, Albertans identify as 'Alberta First', Canada falls in freedom | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney's expected first in-person meeting with President Donald Trump, following the U.S. leader's continued comments about making Canada the 51st state during an interview with NBC's Meet The Press this past weekend.

Plus, one in four Albertans identify themselves as Albertan first and Canadian second, according to a new poll. Will another Liberal victory drive even more Albertans to see themselves as Alberta firsters?

And finally, Canada has experienced another decline in its freedom rankings, this time for press freedom — something that isn't likely to come as a surprise to regular Rebel News viewers, given the way the government treats independent press outlets.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and David will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube