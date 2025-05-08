🔴 Separatism & Indigenous treaties, CBC sucks up to Carney, Jasper fire mismanagement | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the conversation around separatism and what this means for treaties Indigenous groups signed with Canada, and whether these treaties can prevent a province — like Alberta — from splitting off from the rest of Canada.

Plus, CBC is sucking up to its benefactor, Mark Carney, following the prime minister's visit to the White House. Is this the kind of positive coverage Carney was expecting after pledging a $150 million increase to the state broadcaster's budget.

And finally, documents uncovered by Blacklock's Reporter reveal how Parks Canada was aware of an issue surrounding dead trees in Jasper, but conducted no controlled burns in the area prior to the devastating 2023 wildfire.

