🔴 Carney & cabinet ministers speak, CBC mocks Poilievre, Canadians on two-party system | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Mark Carney and his new cabinet minister's first statements after the Liberal prime minister unveiled his selections yesterday, including many familiar faces like Chrystia Freeland and Steven Guilbeault.

Plus, fresh off securing another boost in funding following the Liberals election win, CBC hosts Rosemary Barton and David Cochrane mocked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre — raising suspicions that the state broadcasters' viewpoints are influenced by Conservative pledges to cut the network's funding.

And finally, a new poll found that despite more than 80% of votes being cast for Liberals or Conservatives in last month's election, nearly half of Canadians feel the country is better off without a two-party system.

