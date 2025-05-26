🔴 Walk For Israel confrontation, 'Leaders' back pro-Hamas thugs, Rebels catch Liberals | Rebel Roundup

Ezra Levant and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the confrontation between attendees at the annual Walk For Israel in Toronto and the pro-Hamas crowd that turned out to protest the annual event.

Plus, controversy erupted over the decision to allow the pro-Hamas crowd to march alongside the pro-Israel rally, allowing the counterdemonstrators to blare music and yell at the Israeli supporters.

And finally, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie is in Ottawa as members of Parliament return to the House of Commons, where she caught up with some Liberal MPs on their way into the building.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Ezra and David will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube