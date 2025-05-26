🔴 Walk For Israel confrontation, 'Leaders' back pro-Hamas thugs, Rebels catch Liberals | Rebel Roundup
Ezra Levant and David Menzies discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Ezra Levant and David Menzies are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the confrontation between attendees at the annual Walk For Israel in Toronto and the pro-Hamas crowd that turned out to protest the annual event.
Plus, controversy erupted over the decision to allow the pro-Hamas crowd to march alongside the pro-Israel rally, allowing the counterdemonstrators to blare music and yell at the Israeli supporters.
And finally, Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie is in Ottawa as members of Parliament return to the House of Commons, where she caught up with some Liberal MPs on their way into the building.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Ezra and David will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
Rebel Livestreams
Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live