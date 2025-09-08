🔴Conservative MP rips Doug Ford, Carney's decarbonization scheme, Security cam rules | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Conservative MP Jamil Jivani's comments about his former boss, Ontario Premier Doug Ford. While speaking at the Canada Strong and Free Network's conference, Jivani ripped Ford and his inner circle for being focused on political power, not conservative ideals.

Plus, Prime Minister Mark Carney appears to be doubling down on green schemes after pledging to decarbonize all sectors of the Canadian economy in an attempt to boost what he called “climate competitiveness.”

Plus, city officials in Hamilton, Ont., are ordering a resident to remove cameras he's set up outside of his home — despite the footage being used in several police investigations, according to the homeowner.

