Poilievre on housing crisis, Eby backs ending TFWP, Media mocks Alberta 'book ban' | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel Livestreams
  September 09, 2025

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre's comments to Rebel News boss Ezra Levant, who asked about how Canada can start to address the housing crisis, simultaneously balancing both giving young Canadians a chance to get into the market while keeping older Canadians happy.

Plus, B.C. Premier David Eby is in agreement with Poilievre over his call to end the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, suggesting the program should be cancelled or heavily reformed.

And finally, the Toronto Star's editorial cartoon took aim at Alberta's explicit book ban, suggesting Premier Danielle Smith was banning books like Archie comics — while in reality, the province was removing explicit adult content from kids' libraries, as it reaffirmed in an update on Monday.

