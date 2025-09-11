🔴Remembering Charlie Kirk | Rebel Roundup
Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini reflect on fallout from the killing of Charlie Kirk in this memorial edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today's show is dedicated to the memory of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and a prominent political activist and commentator.
