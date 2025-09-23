🔴Rebels on the ground for ostrich cull, New hate crime bill, Ford on homeless crisis | Rebel Roundup

Tamara Ugolini and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the continuing standoff at Universal Ostrich Farms, where the Canadian Food Inspection Agency has ordered the cull of 400 healthy ostriches. Rebel News' Drea Humphrey and Sheila Gunn Reid are on the ground at the farm and will join to provide an update on the latest developments from Edgewood, British Columbia.

Plus, the Carney Liberals have unveiled new hate crime legislation, targeting hateful symbols and intimidation. Will the feds finally crack down on terrorist sympathizers flying Hamas and Hezbollah flags or will the new laws be another Liberal attack on freedom of speech?

And finally, Premier Doug Ford is backing Barrie's decision to declare a state of emergency to address homeless encampments in the city, with the Ontario premier encouraging other municipalities to follow suit.

